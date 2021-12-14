A regressive trend?

It is perhaps for the second time in over a month that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has tendered an apology on account of controversy arising over the question papers. The Board has been no stranger to controversies but earlier inconsistencies were just limited to typing or factual errors. Nowhere in the recent past has the board witnessed any row over something that will introduce ideological and misogynist concepts at a tender age to students. Such sort of wrong exposure to the child — either in exams, syllabus or any other place — could lead to the shaping up of a negative mentality among them. Although the CBSE has announced to cancel the question and reward the students with full marks for the same, it certainly does not assure that such things won't happen again. The CBSE clarified that such questions are not in accordance with its prescribed guidelines. It must be noted that the nature of the controversial question was not accidental; that appeared to be clearly crafted. Someone in the entire process of setting up questions has to be held accountable. The question setting process of CBSE is reported to be foolproof and multilayered so as to ascertain that the confidentiality of the process is ensured. While different paper setters set multiple question papers which then go to paper moderators who are the final point of scrutiny. Once finalised, the question papers are sent to the Controller of Examination who selects a set that would come in the exam. Given the secret nature of the document, it is known that while setting the paper, various paper setters don't even know about each other. Further, when the question is sent to the Controller of Examination, none of the moderators or the setters are aware which question would come in the exam. Amid all this, it becomes very difficult to trace the wrong person. It also remains unclear whether such questions are drafted intentionally or unintentionally. If there is indeed a tendency to perpetuate certain quaint, regressive and frivolous ideas, it must be nipped in the bud before it takes a large form. How critical is the matter? It can be recalled that colonial powers like Britain and France used to modify the textbooks and syllabus of schools at various levels in the colonies on a priority basis. This had been a preferred route of enslaving the minds and souls of the people in the longer run. However, it must also be noted that the same growth in education backfired for the colonial masters. During the French occupation of Vietnam, for instance, the tweaking of the school syllabuses was not just opposed but also subjectively adopted by the subjects in their own favour — turning education to be the most prominent weapon of the liberalisation struggle. Such is the power of education! It could go on to throne and dethrone rulers, it could lead them to perpetuity. It can of course be argued that in India, we see only a handful of instances where the education system faces the risk of being tweaked. In fact, successive governments have been making incremental gains on the front of education. However, in wake of the criticality of education in India, no negative tendencies can be allowed to flourish within the country. While each person may be free to hold and propagate their own ideas and opinions, none holds the right to tinker with the foundations of Indian society, by disproportionately imposing their ideas. It is the duty of one and all to ensure that we only follow an upward trajectory while moving ahead on the path of attaining proper education. If the questions are found out to be framed intentionally, then it may be just a signal of bad times coming ahead. Appropriate enquiry needs to be made into the matter and wrongdoers need to be found and interrogated to see if there is any larger design behind such acts. Furthermore, to escape repeated embarrassment and chaos, CBSE must set its house in order by making the process more transparent.