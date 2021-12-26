A protective layer

The picture is getting clearer now — Omicron has emerged as a real threat and the world once again stands at a make-or-break moment. The most effective shield against Covid — double dose vaccination — is proving to be ineffective in many cases in preventing the transmission of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. The world has been debating for quite some time on the need for a booster dose of vaccines. The Central government has come up with its plan to allow booster dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 60 who have comorbidities. Many people are terming it as a late response. The government also extended the vaccine programme for children aged 15-18 years. The delay in the rollout of booster dose is completely justifiable as the government had to take its time to chalk out the strategy for extension of the vaccination programme. It is true that booster vaccines are available in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom, and the evidence from these countries show that protection against the Omicron enhanced with the administration of booster dose while the protection from the double dose waned away with time. But given that India's demographic profile may be different from those countries, as it also uses a different set of vaccines, the same strategy could not have been replicated in the country. The government's decision to roll out the booster dose has come after a detailed study of data by the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation (NTAGI). The conundrum was not only around the timing of vaccine rollout, it was also about ensuring the right mix of the vaccines. NTAGI has suggested that if initial doses were of Covaxin or Covishield, the third dose should differ from the initial ones. Other options for booster vaccines are also being explored. As the administration of booster shots starts from January 10, it would be interesting to see how things pan out on the ground. NTAGI and other research bodies, meanwhile, could come out with more combinations of effective booster vaccines. It must however be emphasised that any delay from this point could prove to be detrimental to the safety of people. The rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant is now a known fact. The doubling time for the variant is significantly shorter than the other variants. This could again lead to an unprecedented flux of infected patients to hospitals and lead to a surge of demand for life-saving commodities like oxygen, ventilated wards etc. In his address, the Prime Minister has assured that the country is better prepared to deal with the pandemic today. He informed that an appropriate supply of oxygen cylinders, hospital beds — including that for children — has been ensured. Apart from ensuring an adequate supply of these life-saving essentials, what the government should do is initiate awareness campaigns. It was seen even during the second wave that while shortages created one part of the problem, misinformation and consequential panic created the other part. It would be no exaggeration to say that in adverse situations, misinformation builds up a crisis within a crisis. It should be ensured that such things are prevented. Presently, a perceived notion appears to have grabbed people's attention that Omicron is milder than the Delta variant. This notion is slightly misplaced as the new variant is capable of causing significant harm to vulnerable populations. The time for complacency has passed away. It is true that people don't need to panic but it is also a fact that complacency in such situations is equally damaging. Of course, studies suggest that Omicron may be milder than the Delta variant, but how we look at it is more important. Our approach to understanding the facts related to the Omicron variant is as important as the facts themselves. It is fortunate that India has joined the league of countries that are administering booster doses — based on scientific evidence — to their population. It is now time for all the stakeholders to come together to successfully fight against the raging threat of Omicron.





