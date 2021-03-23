A perpetual crisis

The latest set of photos being released of migrant children in the US-Mexico border holding facilities are quite grim. While there are no cages in sight, what we do see is a crowded facility where children are separated by no more than sheets of plastic. The infamous silver foil blankets are back as well, an indication that conditions at the facilities are not exactly comfortable. But this is hardly surprising. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas had early on briefed Congress about an unprecedented surge to the US border with Mexico. He was emphatic in stating that the system was not ready to accept that kind of a load. According to Mayorkas, the previous administration had all but demolished systems of migration and they needed to be built back up before America was ready to accept migrants in a humane fashion. And so the Biden administration firmly announced, the US border is not open. Of course, if only making such an assertion was enough, border security wouldn't actually be needed. Circumstances on the ground are driving the migrants forth in ever-growing numbers towards the US border. Aside from rampant violence and systemic oppression in the countries they come from, many have also had their livelihoods entirely devastated by two back-to-back category five cyclones and a raging pandemic. For many, there has never been more reason to leave and make the dangerous journey to the US border. Of course, getting into the nation is always a separate matter. Biden has chosen to atleast, for now, maintain a Trump-era Covid legislation that allows the US to send back migrants without due process due to Covid safety concerns. The difference this time is that children are not being sent back alone across the border. Instead, they are supposed to be held in holding facilities under the Department of Homeland Security for a maximum of 72 hours before being passed on to the Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS is then not only responsible for the well-being of migrant children but is also responsible for vetting sponsor families who wish to take the children in. The second part of this process is supposed to last around a month. Unfortunately, the system is not quite so smooth yet and many migrant children do end up spending over a month in the holding facilities under the DHS. Biden has stated that there is a major overhaul in the works that would fast-track the process of matching migrant children with sponsor families in under 72 hours. This would be part of his rework of the entire process of immigration with other highlights thought to be a new eight-year path to US citizenship for migrants and a way for migrant children to apply for US asylum while they are still in their native countries. All this however will take time. In the meanwhile, predictably, the Republicans are having an absolute field day at the border. Several Republicans led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently visited the border and predictably had a lot to say about the situation. It should be noted that their criticism was more along the lines of the Biden administration having an 'open-border' policy rather than any kind of remark on the condition of migrant children. The Republicans are accusing Biden of being ambiguous in his border messaging which is now feeding the surge. Sadly, the US border situation will likely continue being a serious crisis not just throughout this administration but likely longer. Migration numbers are not slowing down and it remains to be seen if any system the Biden administration puts up will actually be able to control and direct migrant flow in such a manner as to not need inhumane holding facilities and legislation that endangers migrants that are already fleeing terrible situations back home.