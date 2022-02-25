A lone battle

Russia has transgressed all the boundaries of shamelessness in pursuing its cowardly invasion of Ukraine. Its intentions of overtaking the sovereignty of Ukraine through brute force have come out naked before the world. It is also a matter of great shame for the entire world that is, in a way, submissive to the despotic actions commanded by Russia's Putin. The horrific words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy — "We have been left alone to defend our state. Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone" — sums up the entire reality around the Russian invasion. It shows that Ukraine badly needs help. It also says that none of the 'superpowers' that made big promises to stand by Ukraine are daring enough to act on their words. And it covertly expresses the dread around the fanaticism of Russia's Putin. The story of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is no more than these three realities, currently. The Ukrainian president who, along with his family, is at the target of Russian advances, has clearly named NATO for its inaction during his national address. The world powers are speaking, but from inside their safe cocoons. The United States has imposed broad new sanctions while the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced its "largest ever" sanctions. The EU leaders have, however, been reluctant around placing curbs on Russia in the Swift international banking payments system. Here, some countries may appear to be doing more than others but, in essence, they are all doing the same — almost nothing. To quote Zelenskiy, "Was Russia convinced by yesterday's sanctions? We hear in our sky and see on our earth that this was not enough". The United States and the European Union stood with Ukraine in visualizing the ideas of democracy and sovereignty since its disintegration from the USSR in 1991. But today, Ukraine alone has to fight its war of sovereignty — as the Afghans did recently and so did several other nations. The turmoil in Ukraine once again offers a big lesson against overdependence on foreign powers in terms of nation building. In this context, one also has to pause and retrospect that to what extent the Western part of the world has contributed to the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis to its tipping point over decades. Should the West part ways when the final moment arrives? Ukraine's desperation for support is also evident from the appeal of the Ukrainian embassy in India. It said that Ukraine is "asking, pleading for India's support". He believes that "Modi's powerful voice will make him (Putin) listen". In addition to this, around 20,000 Indian students remain stranded in the country of conflict. India, like other countries, is bound by its limitations in acting against the Russian repressive advances. Modi talked to Putin over a phone call and expressed his concern around the entire developments, including the fate of stranded Indian students. The Chinese president has also called Putin to enter into negotiations with Ukraine. Indian students in Ukraine are struggling to get out of the war-torn nation. They are marching in teams towards the border in hopes of evacuation from other countries. Meanwhile, the situation is increasingly getting worse in Ukraine. The Ukrainian defense ministry has claimed that at least 800 people — including civilian and military personnel — have been killed thus far. Russia has hijacked the Chernobyl nuclear plant and other strategic air bases. In response, Ukraine has declared martial law and full military mobilization — barring Ukrainian men aged 18-60 from leaving the country. The country, of course, is putting all it can to tackle the might of a global superpower. On the other hand, Putin's intentions are still unclear. Nobody knows what is going to unfold in the war-torn country. Will Russia's Putin topple the democratic government in Ukraine by capturing Kyiv and satiate his long-held obsession with Ukraine? Key US officials and the Ukrainian president have pointed towards the same possibility. Or is there any possibility of a dialogue-based solution? This could be the best possible scenario in the present context. Evidently, the Ukrainian president has lost trust in the West and appears to be willing to solve the issue through dialogue with Russia. He emphasized that "Russia will have to talk to us (Ukraine) sooner or later" to avoid the widespread destruction. For the sake of fraternity and commonness that Putin has been highlighting over years, he must concede to the call for dialogue and find solutions that are substantial. Anti-war sentiment is evident in Russia as well where thousands of protestors, hailing from tens of cities, have taken to the streets. The solution lies in the hands of Putin and Ukraine. All other players appear to be pushed to the fringe, at least at the present moment. It is time for countries like India and China to lead from the front and try to create a space for dialogue — which is still a possibility. Western nations must also come out of their safe zone to force Russia into dialogue. Everything is uncertain presently. Much revolves around the question whether Putin could be convinced to end the war and save Ukraine, Russia and the larger Eurasian region from a perpetual turmoil. If this doesn't happen, the people of Ukraine must brace themselves for waging a long democratic battle against Russian capture, without being overly dependent on foreign nations. A nation is made by people — who are the ultimate custodians of their land.