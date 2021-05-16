A lavish pursuit

The opposition last week put forward its set of responsible demands before the Central government to control the pandemic. It could have been best-suited if the Government responded with the same sense of responsibility. One of the demands was to pause the construction of the extra-lavish Central Vista project. The project aims to rejuvenate the power corridor of India extending from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India gate. The construction of the Central Vista project has been a debated issue. More so in the present circumstances. But the sentiment to accommodate varied concerns and arguments seems to be a long-lost luxury, and trampling of conflicting viewpoints or at least an effort to do so has characterised our political system. If it were just the viewpoints then one could try to convince oneself that things will come back on track someday or the other. There is sheer neglect of stats and proven facts. Legal petitions had been filed against the continuation of the project. The Supreme Court, after its initial resistance, gave the project a green signal in January this year. Even as the nation is bleeding in its fleet and its citizens making mass departure each day, the ones entrusted to handle her affairs seem determined to build a crown for her, or perhaps their own. But will the crown help the bleeding feet? Will it ensure that nation stands tall at the global stage? Pondering over these questions will be as futile as it is to assess the relevance of Central Vista amid ongoing and imminent crisis. The essentiality of the "essential" service can only be doubted and nothing else. The unpreparedness before the second wave has broken our ribs and left us embarrassed on the global stage. And now, every day and every penny that is lost could cost us like anything we have not yet imagined. The Central Vista project is being built for Rs 20,000 crores, or around 50 per cent of what the government had announced for boosting vaccine production. A single project on a small strip of land eating up half of the money that is allotted to save millions of lives defies all logic. A statement of power, that it may be, the Central Vista will only make the country weaker at this point in time. Apart from inflicting tangible damages the perception it sends around the world, bears an imperial outlook as it puts at risk the lives of many labourers in favours towering luxuries. It is unclear when people are appealed to work from home culture, for what urgency a section of society is dangerously engaged in the construction process. The Central Vista project has certain social and environmental downsides too. The project requires the clearance of 80 acres of land which is under public use. The loss of vegetation cover and possibly the gradual delineation of people from the land in the heavily crowded city is, to an extent, an undesirable shift. Of course, these aspects are matter on-ground and empirical assessment. Now, that the project has been green signalled by the Supreme Court there is little room left for assessment of these factors. But the impact of the Central Vista project on the COVID-19 fight remains a pressing issue; if left unattended, it could take the prevailing situation to yet a new low. The Central Government by itself take moral cognizance of the issue at hand and respect the concerns raised by the opposition. It is already quite late but still, the temporary suspension of the project could make a significant difference. Once the leaders start prioritizing the right things the confidence of citizens gets a boost. There is a need for that confidence too if we are to tide us over the crisis successfully. The judiciary that has shown significant activism lately during the pandemic, need to once again come to action to at least review the situation on the ground. The wounded nation needs healing not laurels.

