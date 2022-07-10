A guiding legacy

Shinzo Abe's assassination has left the entire world in shock and despair, and the loss for Japan is simply unsurmountable. The longest-serving Prime Minister of the country had not just brought stability to Japan's excessively volatile politics but also engineered a socio-economic restructuring through a range of policies globally known to be constituting Abenomics. Shinzo Abe freed his nation from the shackles of post-WW2 restrictions — shedding the baggage of US-imposed pacifism as a constitutional mandate. Under his rule, Japan shot to global prominence by envisioning and helping materialise the idea of Quad — a grouping which stands today at the centre of global geopolitics. The way Abe firmly countered the Chinese dominance in the region, while maintaining economic ties, is a classic example of strategic excellence — possessed only by the rarest leaders. For India, it was a friend in Abe that made her realise the significance she holds in the Indian Ocean. The shift in terminology from Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific is perhaps the greatest legacy Abe has left behind him for India and the world. Another towering contribution of Abe has been his success in conceptualising the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal — which was a response to the US' protectionism policy. Through the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Shinzo Abe ensured that free trade in Asia would not be hampered, irrespective of the US' involvement. Top-most global leaders are running out of words as they've lost one among themselves. The Indian Prime Minister expressed his personal loss on the demise of Abe by penning down an emotional blog. When Shinzo Abe became the Prime Minister of Japan for the first time in 2006, none expected that the leader would break the jinx of political instability in the country. The perception was solidified with his controversial exit from the office in just over a year. However, when he came back to power in 2013, Japan's relationship with China had hit a nadir on account of Japan nationalising the disputed Senkaku or Diaoyu islands (as China calls them) in the East China Sea. He had proclaimed then that "Japan is not, and will never be a tier-two country". The challenge ahead for Abe was threefold — to counter the Chinese dominance in the region, to secure its economic interests at the same time, and to free up Japan's ramshackle military, something that Abe had taken up as a mission. The seven years that followed comprised the resurgence phase for Japan. When in August 2020, he resigned from the PM's post citing health issues, his policies could only be continued in favour of Japan's prosperity. On the military front, Shinzo Abe tasted limited but significant success. From being a nation of "self-defence forces" to floating the idea of hosting American nukes, the transformation that Japan underwent during Abe's rule was paramount. Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution mandates Japan not to wage a war against any country, restricting its military ambit to self-defence. It was the relentless effort of Shinzo Abe that an amendment to Article 9 could be made, allowing Japanese troops to be deployed on foreign soil. From increased investment in defence to Japan's siding with Taiwan against China — everything was a marker that the stagnancy of past decades since World War II would end during Shinzo Abe's rule. Though much is left to be done on the military front, Shinzo Abe has paved the way forward for his successors. All through his life, the political wizard kept working silently, weaving things bit by bit to achieve results of massive proportions. His leadership and strategic acumen had been exemplary and awe-inspiring. It has to be acknowledged here that Shinzo Abe was one of the main architects of the current geopolitical order. As Japan progresses on the path of prosperity with dignity, and as the world strives to find solutions to many geopolitical conundrums, Abe's legacy will keep serving as the guiding light. May his family, his nation and his friends the world over get past the sorrow soon!

