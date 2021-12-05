A fearless icon

Journalists are not made, they are born. The persona of Vinod Dua epitomised this adage. With the rise of Vinod Dua as a broadcast journalist in the 1970s dawned a new era, and now, with his demise, an era comes to a close. Dua was among the pioneers of broadcast journalism in India, who saw the medium mature in front of his eyes and, during his late days, ceding to the digital media. Amid all this, Dua was spotted all throughout holding the bastion of journalism to its loftiest standards. Mediums changed but the journalist inside Vinod retained his originality. He grew and evolved for the best. Remembering Vinod Dua is like living the fantasies associated with crude old-style journalism. From a boy who experienced the vibrant streets of the Old Delhi to his grooming in the quaint Delhi University as an English literature student to his theatrical stints — he had been a package who would best serve the profession of journalism than anything else, and he did it, in the fairest manner possible. He held a depth in his persona and height in his expression. As a young journalist, Vinod Dua found his launchpad in something as classic as Doordarshan where he did several youth-centric programs like Yuva Manch, Yuva Jan, Jawan Tarang etc. The purple patch of his career would however come in the late 1980s when the Vinod-Prannoy duo grabbed the limelight for their fearless and candid election reporting. They also made political analysis and rated politicians. It is said that their shows attracted hostility from politicians of the day but the duo somehow managed through. Vinod Dua is also known to have established direct accountability through the programme Janvani that was like establishing a direct interface between the public and politicians. The fact that Dua could maintain his boldness as a journalist despite serving major stints in the government-backed channel speaks of the ingenuity he was blessed with and the skills he possessed. A well-known fact about Dua is his preference for extempore. Various journalists who had an opportunity to work with the stalwart recollect how he would avoid scripts and speak what he had to in a single take. Dua could do that because he had a lot to speak for people, and he knew exactly what he had to say. This originality of journalistic expression could be the envy of any practising journalist and the fantasy of aspiring ones. His journalistic career had not just been profound, expanding over four decades, but also versatile. Can anyone blend spices and condiments with people and politics as efficiently as Dua did in 'Zaika India Ka'? It is dubious. Dua would set off on Indian streets, stopping at 'dhabas' and stalls, savouring delicacies and spreading the taste of his words. Such shows with extraordinary public connect will keep Dua alive in the memories of the people forever. Like any crude journalist who would be interested in narrating stories of people, rather than being obsessed with the medium, Dua made a prompt shift towards digital media when the time demanded. It was perhaps his spontaneity and craving to take on new mediums to tell stories that made him choose electronic media early in his career, and then digital towards the later part of his career. The important thing is he succeeded exceptionally well in both cases — with honesty, without fear. It is known that, in the interest of fearless journalism, Dua contributed through his task voluntarily. It was perhaps during his stint at The Wire that Dua got the last of his most prominent shows — 'Jan Gan Man ki Baat'. Vinod Dua always 'spoke truth to power' in the most fearless way. And when the time came, he substantiated his words with action. In the last years of his journalistic career, Dua had to contest a sedition case that was lodged against him by some politicians. He fought and won to defeat one of the most prominent enemies of a journalist — sedition. The Supreme Court came loud and clear in its judgement saying every journalist will be entitled to protection against sedition. Dua represented an era in broadcast journalism, and in his demise, he has left a large void.