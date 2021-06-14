The "coalition of change" toppled the 12-year-old Israeli government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu who had even previously ruled the country between 1996-1999. The stated aim to bring a "change", though, is highly vague and undescriptive. It is unclear whether the new mixture government will be an answer to the explicitly polarised character of the nation, particularly as those forging the alliance are themselves extremist to an extent in their approach. Evidently, the opposition leaders coming from a varied spectrum of political ideologies have somehow managed to bring down the government through a slim margin of 60-59 votes in the Knesset. While Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid Party is a self-claimed centrist who supports the two-state theory but with the caveat that he may not be okay with Palestinian talks over control of Jerusalem, Mansour Abbas of United Arab List (Ra'am), on other hand, is a conservative Muslim leader who has emerged as a voice Israel's 20 per cent Arab minority. Then there is Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beiteinu party, who once talked of beheading Arab minorities. Also, the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, whose ideology is proximate to that of Netanyahu, is a staunch supporter of the occupation of the West Bank. Both Liberman and Bennet had been Netanyahu's aide in past and handled crucial portfolios. Ironically, Bennet had cut his ties with Netanyahu for he agreed to a settlement with Lapid! Now Bennett is fine joining hands with Lapid to topple Netanyahu and share 2+2 years of prime ministership! Amid all these where could one look for change? The ideology at the helm remains the same apart from the inclusion of an Arab part — United Arab List — for the first time, also the polarisation within the country remains unchanged. Will the coming together of diverse parties make a significant difference? It is very unlikely because their motive to come together was not on any sense of unity but to tackle a common adversary. The chances of repurposing of this multiparty union are very bleak. Also, the fact remains that that of the eight parties coming together most are more or less right aligned. At best, one can just rely on the words of the new government that has pledged to work for economic and social issues and avoid divisive temperament. If indeed that materialises as a reality, things will change for Israel in most real terms of peace, security and democratic values. In the global context also, leaders of various countries have greeted support to Bennett for his new role. His similar ideology to the past regime will ensure that Israel's relation with other nation is not changed in any drastic fashion. Things have surely changed for Netanyahu though, who, with the formation of the new government, will lose not only his chair but also his freedom as a citizen as he is facing multiple charges of corruption and will no more have the shield of parliamentary privileges. Nevertheless, the government formation has broken a long deadlock and is no doubt reassuring for the masses of the country. However, the nation still faces both immediate and long-term security issues. Netanyahu's reaction to the parliamentary outcome has been unyielding as he believes himself to be a 'victim of deep state' and that he would do all to 'come back to power'. He will certainly play his last cards with full fervour. Given his far-right ideology and over a decade-long rule, the high-handed ruler enjoys loyal support from extremist sections of the Jewish society. Though he has consistently failed to form a majority government over the past few years but that is partly attributed to the highly fragmented nature of the Knesset and not necessarily to his dwindling popularity. The Jewish march slated to pass through Arab settlements on Tuesday will be the most immediate security threat as, like Netanyahu, his supporter also have a hard time digesting his defeat. This grimly reminds us of what happened in Capitol hill in the USA. It can be safely said that Netanyahu's influence could be more entrenched than Trump's and, certainly, Israel is far more polarised than the USA. This calls for extreme caution to be exercised by the administration over the coming months. Even in the longer run, the stability of the government is being questioned. It will be a challenging task for the new government to hold together even if Netanyahu is not to be considered as a threat to it. To sum up, the regime change in Israel, though significant, cannot be taken as an overall change in the political-social fabric of the country. The change in the way people live in and rule the country, and also how they interact with each other as a community, are still a distant dream. A change in ideal term would mean that Jews live in complete harmony with the Arabs. But, since idealism is a guiding and not a governing principle, change in real terms will come when both communities learn to bargain and coexist alongside each other.