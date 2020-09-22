A chance to do-over

Not so very long ago there was an unstated assumption that democracies don't go to war. Indeed, it was assumed that democracies, through shared beliefs and institutions, will most likely fall into patterns of seeking mutual gain and cooperation. Sitting on the other side of the 20th century, we can all sadly note that this is little more than a wistful hope and generalisation at best. Even leaving aside the explosive events of the last century, even in the modern world, there are still world powers that ought to be 'friends' but are simply not due to a variety of reasons that range from historical to a more current political context. Among them, the most blatant is the relationship between Japan and South Korea.

By all rights, the relationship should be a close one with many mutual points of cooperation and shared regional threats that should bring them together. Indeed, many observers have noted that even in terms of societal structure or political beliefs and such, the two countries are more similar than they are separated. Still, as anyone who has a passing knowledge of international affairs could tell you, the Japan-South Korea relationship has always been a matter of unfulfilled potential. The two nations have engaged as rivals to each other with their industries competing more often than they cooperate. Even the Governments move from cool cordiality to outright agitation in dealing with each other.

The reasons for this kind of diplomatic chasm are largely historic with even the other factors relating to the historical context. To simplify, Japan's imperial past often saw it entering violent confrontations with its neighbours in its drive to establish a pan-Asian empire. Its colonial rule of Korea and most of China during the World Wars saw some of the most despicable acts of war crimes being committed against the oppressed by the Japanese military. In the case of the South Koreans in particular, the biggest point of contention was the Japanese military use of 'comfort women' during the war years. These women, drawn from every one of the Japanese colonies, were forced into a system of organised sex slavery. The horrors of this system have still not faded with many of its survivors still existing as a symbol of both human cruelty and the strength to persevere through horrifying odds. Even after the war ended and these women returned home, many were still considered pariahs in communities that value chastity. Slowly, their tale became known to the world with many historians mentioning them until their treatment became an issue for nations. In an attempt to bring closure to the situation, in 1965, Japan and South Korea agreed to a figure of USD 800 million alongside a low-interest loan package as a way of compensating the victims. In the 1990s, the Japanese Government of the time offered apologies and acceptance of its crimes. This, to the Japanese, was the extent of what they were willing to do mend ways. For some time, the issue even appeared buried. But it was not. As more of these former comfort women sued the Japanese Government over time, the official Japanese stance became adamant. This was crystallised in the Abe Government's stance that any compensations and apologies that had to be made have been made. Abe even went further by questioning whether sexual slavery was even a verifiable fact in this matter.

The last point became a recurring issue in relations between the two nations. Both South Korea and China have stated that Japan is attempting to whitewash its history and erase its crimes. The fact that most Japanese are not aware as to why South Korea and China view their nation with some level of animosity lends credence to this fact. This fight over facts and guilt has now bled over into other sectors. Japan and South Korea have had many informal trade wars and diplomatic disagreements that have only escalated with the Abe-Moon administrations. But above all, as many experts point out, there is a generation in South Korea that wishes to hold Japan responsible and they don't see the 1965 agreement as an acceptable apology. The 1965 agreement was signed by a government that lacked legitimacy and support. It was signed on unequal terms with a superiorly placed Japan that dictated light terms for itself.

Given all this, it seems unlikely that there will ever be true reconciliation between these two nations. But hope is everpresent. Perhaps aware of the emerging need for increased cooperation, the new Japanese administration under Yoshihide Suga has expressed mutual and sincere hope for improved relations with South Korea. While temporary reconciliation may well be possible given mutual challenges like China, North Korea and now COVID-19, any long term coming together would require Suga to relax the stance of obstinacy that Japan took under Abe. If he does cede ground to improve relations, there is a possibility that orthodox elements in Suga's Party and Government will have something to say about it. Either way, Suga faces an uphill task of filling in Abe's much-worn boots in a complex regional and local political scenario.