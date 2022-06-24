A breakthrough moment

A day after the US Supreme Court struck down a New York's gun law to uphold Americans' "right to carry firearms in public for self-defence", the Senate has managed to form a bipartisan consensus on making the abuse of guns a little less common by approving the gun violence bill. The contradictory stands of the two institutions have come in the background of recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — killing 19 students and two teachers — and Buffalo, New York — killing 10 Black grocery shop workers. Mass shootings have been plaguing the country for well over decades but the nation still stands divided on the issue. On October 1, 2017, Las Vegas witnessed the massacre of 58 people, and a month later, Sutherland Springs, Texas, saw another 26 people killed. In 2018 and 2019 as well, several states went through lethal mass shootings. After a mild moderation in 2020, mass shooting incidents again shot up in 2021. In fact, with slight ups and downs, the lethal trend reverberated all through the 2010s. The major impediment towards combating gun violence, it appears, has been the political deadlock between the Democrats and the Republicans. While Democrats have been rooting in for stricter gun laws including ban on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, Republicans remain wary of losing out their pro-gun voters. Staunch Republicans have been unrelenting on their stand of supporting hassle-free ownership and carrying of guns. It took the brutal killing of 19 kids in Uvalde to shake the conscience of US lawmakers in initiating some sort of consensus on preventing mass shootings. The Senate approved the bill by 65-33 majority. Astonishingly, 15 Republicans, along with all the 50 Democrats, supported the gun violence bill. Understandably, the majority of the Republicans voted against the bill and, in fact, top Republicans strongly countered the rationale behind the bill. Among the Republican Senators who voted in favour of the bill, four are retiring and eight won't face voters until 2026. Only Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana, who voted in favour of the bill, will go for re-election bid this year. The equation speaks for itself. Even if Republicans wish to go in favour of the gun violence bill, they have a strong deterrent in the form of Republican voters' ire. Unsurprisingly, all the potential Republican contenders for 2024 Presidential elections have cast their reservations against the bill. Though approved by the Senate, the chances of the bill getting passed in the House are not quite bright. Apart from the political deadlock, a Constitutional dilemma also weakens the chances of dilution of the gun culture in America. On one hand, there is persistent misuse of guns for mass killings of innocent civilians, on the other, there is the Second Constitutional Amendment that provides for the right to keep and bear arms. The Supreme Court's recent verdict in the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association vs Bruen case is based on this very principle underlined by the Second Amendment. The verdict did away with the requirement under the 1913 New York's law, which mandated that for carrying a concealed handgun in public, a person applying for a license has to show proper cause and a specific need to carry the weapon. Before this verdict, it was way back in 2010 when the Supreme Court, through its verdict, had upheld a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defence. Clearly, the Supreme Court, as a guardian of the Constitution, has laid more emphasis on the Second Amendment. Despite these stumbling blocks, it is heartening to note that politics is tilting in favour of a diluted gun culture. Transformative changes primarily come through either mobilisation of the masses leading up to political compulsion or otherwise (political heads modifying their opinion to influence masses). President Biden has criticised the Supreme Court verdict in clearest words and hailed the Senate's historic approval. While effective change in this direction is still far away, a positive headway is made, which should be welcomed.

