KIDNEYCARE #COVID19-NOHALFTRUTHS

As the COVID-19 pandemic takes over the entire world, it is causing widespread concern, fear, anxiety and stress, all because of the uncertainty that is prevailing about the true nature of the virus, the unpredictability of future life on this planet and the many ways it could affect the mankind.There has been much news about the effect of corona virus on CKD and transplant patients. With the series, KIDNEYCARE#COVID19, we are making a sincere effort to address the confusions and fear in the minds of CKD and transplant patients by having straight talks with India's most eminent Nephrologists and Transplant specialists.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEpyKKAePSU