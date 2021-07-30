Zero deaths, third time since onset of 2nd wave

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is the third time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 and July 24 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data, while 51 and 66 cases were reported, respectively.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The death toll in the city on Wednesday had stood at 25,049. The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,36,144. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. The number of active cases decreased to 554 on Thursday from 573 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation slightly increased to 169 from 165 on Wednesday while the number of containment zones marginally increased to 299 from 292 a day before, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital has seen a 100 per cent rise in complaints of hair loss among coronavirus patients, doctors said on Thursday.

Normally, according to a spokesperson, the private hospital in South Delhi would record four to five complaints of hair loss a week.

However, hair loss cases "started increasing from mid-May and a consolidated report says we have been seeing double the number of cases since then", the spokesperson said.