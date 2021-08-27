Zero deaths, 45 new cases

New Delhi: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while the national Capital reported 45 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.



This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

A total of 98,548 Covid vaccines were administered in Delhi on August 25, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday. The present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will last for another three days, it said.

As on Thursday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 6,53,940 anti-coronavirus vaccines, of which 5,29,140 jabs are Covishield and 1,24,800 are Covaxin, according to the government data.

Of the 98,548 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, 66,816 were first doses and 31,732 second doses, it said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the state-run LNJP Hospital will get new wards equipped with over 100 plus 'oxygen beds' by October 15 which will help strengthen the fight against a possible third Covid wave. Jain inspected the ongoing construction work of new Covid wards at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday, an official statement said.

These wards will be equipped with more than 100 'oxygen beds' and the work will be completed by October 15, it said. In October last year, the national capital witnessed a deadly winter surge with a daily Covid caseload of more than 5,000. A panel set up by the National Institute of Disaster Management has recently submitted a report to the central government predicting the onset of the third wave in mid-October, it added.

"These wards at the LNJP Hospital will be equipped with all necessary COVID-19-related medical facilities like oxygen beds, ventilators, and ICUs.

"The Kejriwal government is ramping up the capacity of all its government hospitals to ensure an enhanced effective response is built against the Covid-19 viru," the statement quoting Jain said, adding the minister is closely monitoring the construction of new wards and Covid-related facilities across the capital.

Jain, accompanied by hospital staff and doctors during the inspection of the progress of work, said, "October 15 has been set as the deadline for the construction of these wards.

"Paid a surprise visit to the LNJP Hospital today along with @SwatiJaiHind & took stocks of Covid preparedness of the hospital. A new mother & child block is being constructed which will be equipped with oxygen beds, ICUs & ventilators," the minister said in a tweet.