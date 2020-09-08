Zero challans on Day one as CISF adapts to new routine

New Delhi: Changing shifts, contactless frisking and screening, regular briefings and a focus on spreading awareness was how personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force — the key agency responsible for security inside metro premises — spent their day on Monday as the Delhi Metro welcomed commuters after over five months.



Rajesh Ranjan, Director General of CISF told Millennium Post they appealed commuters to carry the minimum amount of metallic objects and travel with light baggage which made frisking easier and does not lead to queuing. "To my own men, I said these are not usual normal times so they have to be extra sensitive and more patient during their interaction," he said.

On the first day of Metro service resumption, the time taken for checking was increased for the safety of passengers. Commuters had to go through several checks starting from thermal scanning, bag sanitisation and frisking — all with social distancing.

One CISF constable deployed at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station said that the last time he frisked people without any facemask or shield was in March and now in September, the situation has changed and they are taking all precautions from COVID-19. "We have already told commuters that security checks will take time. Passengers gave us full cooperation," the official said. The CISF also used megaphones to make people aware of social distancing.

The CISF DG further said that they also interacted with the shift in-charges and told them that their men should be allowed to go out, in rotation, outside the terminal so that they can take off the mask for some time and breathe fresh air.

Jitendra Rana, DIG (CISF) said that passengers cooperated with them. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police (Metro Unit) followed the principle of service with a smile. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Jitendra Mani said that today they welcomed the commuters and also distributed masks and told them to follow safety guidelines. At 7.32 pm there was no challan.

One woman constable (CISF) deployed in one of the Metro Stations said that her experience was good on Monday. "We all are going through a tough time (COVID-19), the focus was given on contactless security screening," she said.

One Deputy Commandant (CISF) said, "We were ensuring change of shifts. Some personnel live in barracks and some with families so we planned that in one shift only personnel living in barracks will perform their duty whereas, during the other, personnel living with their families will be on duty so that they do not intermingle."