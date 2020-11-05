Youths out on b'day joyride run over constable's legs

new delhi: A group of young men celebrating a birthday on the road in south-east Delhi late at night got into an argument with local police after which they fled in their BMW sedan, running over a Delhi Police constable's legs and injuring another person before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.



Police here said they had identified one accused, Kuldeep Bidhuri, and arrested him, adding the hunt for the others is on.

The injured constable was identified as Jitender and he had sustained fractures in both his legs. His condition is stated to be stable currently. The other injured person is 24-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmad, who works as a helper in a juice shop.

Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Meena said that the incident was reported at 12:05 am on Wednesday morning when Constables Jitneder and Ankur found eight to ten people celebrating a birthday with a cake on a parked BMW near an ATM at the H-Pocket market of Sarita Vihar.

When the constables asked them to leave, the group said they were locals and no one could do anything to them. They insisted that they would continue the party there.

When the Emergency Response Vehicle called for by Ankur reached the spot, the group quickly fled in their car, which was followed by police. The BMW first tried to hit Constable Ankur who jumped in time to save himself but then went on to hit Constable Jitender, running over both his legs.

The car then fled and was found crashed into a juice shop near Umer Masjid on Khadar Mod, where the juice shop helper was found

injured.

He was sleeping at the counter of the juice shop when the car crashed into it. He sustained injuries in his eye due to debris of the shop falling on him.

The police found a bottle of beer inside the car. Its airbags were also found open, he said. The car was found registered in the name of one Amit Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad, who had given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep Bidhuri, a resident of Madanpur Khadar.

As per police, Kuldeep's mobile phone was found in the vehicle and it was discovered that the group was celebrating Kuldeep's birthday. Delhi Police said they had identified Kuldeep as a 28-year-old married man with two children. They said he had graduated from PGDAV College and was pursuing law while running a gym in Madanpur Khadar's JJ Colony.

Police teams are raiding various places to arrest the others. "We are making all our efforts," police said.