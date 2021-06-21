Youth vaccinations higher as govt plans for walk-ins

New Delhi: Even as the Centre on Sunday announced the specifics of its revised Covid vaccination policy, allowing free walk-in vaccinations for every above the age of 18 from today (Monday) onwards, the Delhi government said that they will need time to plan the logistics for the same as they had been informed of the development only on Sunday evening.



Till now, the Centre's vaccination policy did not allow for walk-in registrations in the 18-44 age group — thereby creating a significant digital divide in the vaccination process for the youth. However, on Sunday the Centre allowed offline on-site registrations for all.

"We have received communication from the Government of India about walk-in

vaccination for 18-plus this evening only; further plans for the same will now be made," a Delhi government statement said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi on Sunday announced that 85,907 vaccine doses were administered in the national Capital on Saturday of which 52,060 were given to beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 years age group.

So far, 65,14,825 vaccines have been administered on Saturday and a total of 15,76,775 people have been fully vaccinated, the AAP leader said in the daily vaccination bulletin.

On Saturday, 60,443 people were given their first dose of vaccine while 25,464 received the second and final dose.

Since May 1, when the Delhi government started vaccination of the 18-44 age group, a total of 1,38,568 people in the segment have been fully vaccinated.

For the 18-44 category, the city has 2,68,000 vaccines available, including 2,38,000 Covishield and 30,000 Covaxin shots.

The Covaxin stock is expected to last one more day while the Covishield will suffice for another 13 days.

Atishi added that 8,27,000 vaccines doses were available for those above 45 years and above, including 72,000 Covaxin and 7,55,000 Covishield shots.

The Covaxin stock for this category is expected to last five days and Covishield may last 57 days.