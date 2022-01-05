Youth to be trained as HCWs

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Omicron in the national Capital, the Northwest district of Delhi police launched the "Aapda Prahari" programme in association with Sewa Bharti, Red Cross Society, and National Medical Organisation on Tuesday. The programme targets the youth in the fight against the new variant of Covid and creates a pool of healthcare workers.

It is further launched under the city police's 'Yuva' scheme. "The idea is to provide skill training in the healthcare sector and generate employment opportunities for needy underprivileged youth, this will also wean them away from crime due to their economic disadvantage and unemployment," DCP of Northwest district Usha Rangnani said.

The senior official further stated that the target group comprises mainly of unemployed youth from slum clusters, resettlement colonies, and school drop-outs, who will be provided short-term skill training in various fields like primary nursing, home care, first aid techniques, CPR, handling and use of medical equipment and surgical products such as oximeter, thermometer, oxygen concentrator, supply and dispensation of medicines, stock keeping, data entry, record maintenance, office assistance, packaging, operators at oxygen plants etc.