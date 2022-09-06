Youth held for stalking girl & posting vulgar messages

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man who posed as an army personnel and befriended a class XII student by hiding his 'religious identity' was arrested for allegedly stalking her and posting vulgar messages on social media after she broke her friendship with him, police said on Monday.



Accused Aas Mohammad used a fake name to conceal his identity. He introduced himself as Ashu Rana to the minor girl on a social media platform where they became friends and later also exchanged their mobile numbers, police said.

The duo also met four-five times in GTB Nagar. After her mother got to know about it, the girl broke her friendship with him after knowing his real identity, police said.

To defame and harass the 17-year-old victim, the accused later created her multiple fake accounts on social media platforms and and posted vulgar messages with her photograph, a senior police official said.

The matter came to light when the teenager filed a complaint at cyber police station of North district. According to the police, in her complaint, she alleged that she had been harassed and defamed by the accused Aas Mohammad.

When her mother came to know about it, she inquired about the accused and found out his real name and thereafter, the girl stopped talking to him.

"However, he started harassing and defaming her by creating fake social media accounts on Instagram in the name of victim. Aas Mohammad contacted her friends and teachers through these fake social media profiles. He tried to extort money from them and when he failed to do so, he abused them and posted vulgar messages with complainant's photograph on social media to defame her," said Sagar Singh Kalsa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).