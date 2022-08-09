Youth held for killing mother

DARJEELING: A youth beat his mother to death following a scuffle over money. The accused Uttam Oraon has been arrested.



The incident occurred at Coma Line of Telipara Tea Estate in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri. Every morning 62 year old Babli Oraon used to visit her daughter, who lived nearby, to drink tea with her.

When she did not arrive on Monday morning, her worried daughter rushed to their house to find her mother dead on the floor and her brother sleeping next to the dead body.

She raised the alarm and the neighbours arrived. Police arrived from the Binnaguri police station and arrested Uttam.

Neighbours claim that Uttam in an inebriated state used to regularly beat up his mother, demanding money. Recently he had even chased his wife out of the house.