Youth dies after being stabbed in thigh by juvenile
New Delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly stabbed in his thigh by a juvenile for talking to a girl in east Delhi's Jwala Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Police have apprehended four juveniles in connection with the incident.
Police received information from Hedgewar Hospital on Thursday at 9.08 pm that one Yuvraj alias Annu, a resident of Kasturba Nagar, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.
The body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem.
During the inquiry, it was revealed that Yuvraj, who was studying in Class XII through open school, was sitting in Shamshan Ghat and having drinks with his friends Prince and Akash of the same locality, the officer said.
Meanwhile, four boys aged around 16 to 17 also reached there and had an altercation over an affair of one of the juveniles with a girl with whom Yuvraj was also talking, police said. During the argument, the three minors caught the deceased and one juvenile, who was having affair with the girl, took out a knife and stabbed Yuvraj in his left thigh. Later, they fled away from the spot, police said.
