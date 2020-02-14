Youth Congress stages protest over LPG price hike
New Delhi: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Friday staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan here over the LPG price hike.
The protest was led by IYC president Srinivas BV.
The protesters demanded that the government should rollback the LPG cylinder price hike .
State-owned oil marketing companies increased the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders to the tune of Rs 149 per cylinder from February 12.
As a mark of protest, the IYC members also cooked food by using cow dung.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT