Youth Cong workers stop train near Connaught Place in Delhi, several detained
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place here to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi's by the Enforcement Directorate and to push for their demand for a rollback of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.
The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour, sources said.
Sixteen protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.
In a tweet, the IYC said, "Members of the youth Congress stopped the train at Shivaji Bridge while demonstrating against illegal investigation of Shri Rahul Gandhi by ED and 'Agnipath Scheme' of Central government."
The organisation's national president, Srinivas BV, said IYC will keep fighting for the unemployed youth of the country.
"The government needs to rollback the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth this country who want to serve the country. The IYC stopped the train in Delhi to attract the attention of the autocratic government," Srinivas B V said.
The police said a group of IYC protesters had gathered at the Shivaji Bridge railway station.
They stopped a train there after coming on the railway tracks from where they were removed later, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh 16 persons have been detained and legal action is being initiated against them.
IYC members also staged a protest at the nearby Connaught Place.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath protests: Aspirants block roads in parts of Haryana; security ...20 Jun 2022 1:54 PM GMT
SC to hear on Tuesday plea of hawkers against demolition drive at...20 Jun 2022 1:49 PM GMT
Reforms may be unpleasant temporarily, but beneficial over time, says...20 Jun 2022 1:31 PM GMT
After Pawar and Abdullah, Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines Oppn request to ...20 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, advised rest at home20 Jun 2022 1:28 PM GMT