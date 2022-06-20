Youth Cong workers stop train near Connaught Place in Delhi, several detained

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday stopped a train at the Shivaji Bridge railway station near Connaught Place here to protest against the questioning of Rahul Gandhi's by the Enforcement Directorate and to push for their demand for a rollback of the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.



The track was cleared by police and security personnel and train movement resumed after about half an hour, sources said.

Sixteen protesters were detained as police personnel tried to remove them from the tracks and the station, a senior police official added.

In a tweet, the IYC said, "Members of the youth Congress stopped the train at Shivaji Bridge while demonstrating against illegal investigation of Shri Rahul Gandhi by ED and 'Agnipath Scheme' of Central government."

The organisation's national president, Srinivas BV, said IYC will keep fighting for the unemployed youth of the country.

"The government needs to rollback the Agniveer scheme. Youth Congress will fight for the unemployed youth this country who want to serve the country. The IYC stopped the train in Delhi to attract the attention of the autocratic government," Srinivas B V said.

The police said a group of IYC protesters had gathered at the Shivaji Bridge railway station.

They stopped a train there after coming on the railway tracks from where they were removed later, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh 16 persons have been detained and legal action is being initiated against them.

IYC members also staged a protest at the nearby Connaught Place.