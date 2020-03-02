Youth Cong workers hold protest march against Delhi violence
New Delhi: Hundreds of Indian Youth Congress members on Monday organised a protest march from Dr Rajendra Prasad Road here against the communal riots in Delhi, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, but were stopped by police shortly after.
Police barricaded the road even as the protesters tried to climb them.
Several IYC protesters were detained.
The workers of the Congress' youth wing also demanded registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their purported hate speeches .
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT