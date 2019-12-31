Youngsters celebrate New Year while protesting against CAA

New Delhi: 'A year of resistance' read the messages from youth present at the protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday. Before the clock striked 12, young people from across the city, pop in their party dresses, picked up their placards and moved towards areas of Jamia, Shaheen Bagh and India Gate to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of India (NRC).



As protests against the act continued for 19th day outside Jamia, gate number – 7, the youth were seen discussing their evening plans. "We are going to resist, we are going to protest," said Meenakshi, who had come to protest at Jamia.

Social media was filled with events taking place in different part of the national Capital.

"We are doing it a little different this time. I will be at Shaheen Bagh," said Abhishek, a working professional in Delhi. The 26-year-old believes these are the times of change and one has to prioritize the issues.

"I mean, we can party any time, what is happening right now that is different," he said.

Like Abhishek, many people were seen canceling the party plans and go to be part of the protest at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh instead. Jamia Coordination Committee has planned 'Jashn-E-Ekta – The Azadi Night'. The event started at 9.30 pm and went on till 12.30 midnight.

WhatsApp groups were brimming with messages, where the youth were discussing to join the protest at Jamia.

"How the times have changed? Who would have thought we will be making new year protesting," said Nibedita, a working professional in Delhi. Braving the cold many people protest, one such place is Shaheen Bagh that has witnessed round the clock demonstration, with people sleeping on roads. The place will witness a huge celebration with scores of people expected to join.

Meanwhile, India Gate will also witness demonstrations, which started at 10 pm.

"It's like people are waking up from a long sleep," said Neeharika, a student at Delhi University. .

Delhi's protesting square Jantar Mantar also saw a demonstration by women and artists from different parts of the country.

The national Capital has been witnessing peaceful protest against CAA and NRC all over the city.