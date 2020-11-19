You have to be alive to celebrate festival: Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Chhath ban

New Delhi: Observing that the petitioner has "lost sight of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the capital where a third wave of infection is underway," the Delhi High Court on Wednesday strongly dismissed a plea challenging the Delhi government's order prohibiting Chhath Puja celebrations in public places, grounds, riverbanks, temples, among others.



Pointing to the spiraling COVID-19 figures, the court of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in their order said, "While religious sentiments of all sections of the society must be respected, the right to life and health of the public at large cannot be sacrificed at the altar of a right to celebrate a festival, however significant it may be for a particular community."

The court went on to say that in such circumstances, the petitioner cannot expect the state government to allow it to organize Chhath Puja events comprising over 2 lacks people at a public place in the city. "Any permission if granted would necessarily result in the said celebration turning into a super spreader of the infection," read the order.

The court was hearing a petition moved by Shri Durga Jan Seva Trust, represented by Advocate Ranjan Chaudhary, which sought the setting aside of a November 10 Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order which directed all authorities to ensure that Chhath Puja celebrations are not organised at public places while exhorting the people to celebrate it in their homes in view of the pandemic.

Stating that the plea to allow Chhath Puja celebrations "belies ground reality prevalent in Delhi," the court said, "The petitioner should have been alive to the said situation before approaching the court for such a relief."

You have to be alive to celebrate any festival, the court said.