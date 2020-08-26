'You can't expect 70% attendance when classes not conducted for entire period'

new delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that the Delhi University cannot expect its students to have a minimum attendance of 70 per cent to sit for examinations if it was not taking classes for the entire period prescribed for a course.



"You cannot say students have to have 70 per cent minimum attendance while you teach only 40 per cent of the prescribed study period," a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan told the varsity while hearing the plea of a law student who could not sit for his first semester exams last year on medical grounds.

The high court also issued notice to the Centre, Bar Council of India and the university seeking their stand on the student's appeal against a single judge order of November last year dismissing his plea seeking waiver of shortage of attendance and allowing him to sit for his first semester exams.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the bench headed by Chief Justice said to the varsity and the BCI that there should be some mechanism to take care of students like the petitioner, who since March 2017 has been suffering from an illness for which there was no clear and certain diagnosis, "instead of creating a wall".