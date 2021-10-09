Yogesh Singh takes charge as DU V-C, says open to talks on soaring cut-offs

New Delhi: Yogesh Singh on Friday assumed charge as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University and said that meeting all stakeholders and understanding the pressing issues facing the university will be his priority.



He also said that he will hold discussions with teachers and principals to see whether any changes need to be made to the cut-off system followed by DU for admissions.

Singh, who is DU's 23rd VC, succeeds Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Wednesday approved relieving of Singh as Delhi Technological University VC to enable him to take charge of the new job.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "The vice-chancellor is not for a particular section but for everyone. The post has a lot of dignity attached to it."

Asked what his priorities will be as the new VC, he said he will meet all stakeholders and understand the pressing issues facing the university.

On DU facing criticism over its sky-high cut-offs for admissions to various undergraduate courses, Singh said, "I want to understand the cut-off system. In Delhi Technological University, admissions were done through JEE, while in the East Delhi campus of the university, we had started admitting students on the basis of merit for economics and management courses."

"In Indraprastha University, where I had served as the director, admissions have always been done through an entrance test. I will discuss with the heads of departments, deans and principals, then form an opinion and see whether any changes are needed," he said.