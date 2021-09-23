Yogesh Singh appointed V-C of DU

New Delhi: Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has now been appointed as the V-C of Delhi University, which had been waiting for a full-time V-C for months now, with Pro-Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi helming affairs till then.



Singh, who will be the 23rd Vice-Chancellor of DU, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty. Tyagi was the first VC in the university's history to face such action.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi was holding charge of the top post since then.

Yogesh Singh was reappointed as DTU VC for a second term in April this year. He had previously served as Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

He had also served as the Dean of the University School of Information Technology (2001 to 2006), Controller of Examinations (2006 to 2011) and Director Students Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

Since Joshi has been heading affairs at the varsity, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has vehemently protested the way he has handled administrative issues.

In fact, the DUTA has consistently been seeking a full-fledged V-C to be appointed.

It was under Joshi's time that the varsity had made sweeping changes to its English undergraduate syllabus, drawing the ire of both teachers and students alike. The syllabus had suddenly dropped two Dalit feminist authors — Bama and Sukhathirini — along with Mahasweta Devi's critically-acclaimed "Draupadi".