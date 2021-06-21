Yoga can help in post-Covid recovery: CM

New Delhi: Practising yoga and meditation can not only improve immunity but also help in post-Covid recovery, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, while announcing a programme where the Delhi government will train over 450 instructors over a 3-month period to teach small groups of people in the city for free.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences here on the eve of International Day of Yoga, Kejriwal said, "In these difficult times, people are feeling the need for yoga more than ever. Yoga can not only help improve immunity in the body but it also helps in recovery post-covid."

"Those who have survived a strong case of COVID-19, need to rebuild their physical and mental health. Yoga and meditation can do that," the chief minister said. The Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences Research University will offer a diploma course in Meditation and Yoga Sciences at the centre, he said.

The one year (three trimester) program currently has 450 yoga instructors under training.

The CM added that by October 2, the yoga instructors will be ready to teach the people of Delhi for free after three months of aggressive training. "After that, if a group of 20-30 people from a locality want to learn yoga, we will provide them with instructors," he said. Any student who has taken any stream in Class 12 can opt for this diploma course after graduating from school, the Delhi government had earlier said.