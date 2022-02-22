Yet another liquor store sealed by North MCD

New Delhi: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has sealed yet another liquor store in its area under sections 345, 347 and 419 of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.

Standing Committee Commissioner Jogi Ram Jain alleged the store was running illegally in Kamla Nagar, and citizens were facing problems due to it and that is why it was sealed.

Jain went on to say that the North MCD had sealed 24 liquor stores in their area and have sent notices to several others. This comes in the last few months after the Delhi government's new Excise Policy kicked in - a move strongly opposed by the BJP, which is running all three MCDs.

Sticking to party lines, Jain said the new policy was making Delhi a "city of liquor" and that the new stores were causing problems to citizens. However, AAP has maintained that the new policy is not causing harm to anyone and is making more money for the government.

AAP leader and North MCD Standing Committee member Vicky Gupta questioned whether the people were really opposed to the policy —noting that only BJP members seem to be protesting the move.

He added that the MCDs have taken conversion charges from the new stores and are now shutting them down.