Yellow line: Services delayed for an hour

New Delhi: Services were delayed for an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to a technical issue, officials said. There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), they said. The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters. "Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted



around 1 pm.

Around 2 pm, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed. Later in a statement, the DMRC said, "Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section of the Yellow Line were affected from 12.55 PM to 2 pm today due to a minor fault in OHE at Adarsh Nagar station on the Up line (going towards Samaypur Badli). During the affected period, short loop service was provided between Vishwavidyalaya to HUDA City Centre".

It said, "Single line train movement was also provided between Vishwavidyalala to Jahangirpuri section and the same train performed on a normal path till Samaypur Badli beyond Jahangirpuri station."