YEIDA to develop area around Yamuna E-way as Heritage City

Noida: Aiming to promote urban expansion in the outskirts of upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has planned to develop a new city on the lines of Mathura and Vrindavan off the Yamuna Expressway. The project will be developed in nearly 6, 000 hectares of land at Raya, around a hundred kilometers from Jewar airport. The tourism zone will be spread across 731 hectares while a riverfront on 110 hectares of land with 25 hectares of water bodies and recreational area covering 315 hectares will be created. The area will comprise a 100 per cent dedicated industrial area and "heritage city" to promote tourism. It will also provide space to several residential, commercial and industrial establishments. "The preliminary report has been prepared by YEIDA and we focus to boost cultural tourism under the heritage corridor along with developing these cities on the lines of smart cities which is part of our ambitious Smart City plan," said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA.

