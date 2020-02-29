YEIDA to develop area around Jewar I'ntl Airport as greenfield smart city

Greater Noida: Adhering to the directions issued by Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on Saturday, has decided to develop area around Jewar International Airport as greenfield smart city. Authority officials said that the move came after union government proposed development of five smart cities in the country in their union budget and Jewar city is named one among the five to be developed smart cities.



YEIDA had appointed consultant Ernst & Young, to carry out feasibility study over the development of area around Jewar airport into greenfield smart city after studying similar smart, green and sustainable cities adjoining international airports in other countries.

"During the survey it came to light that the smart cities developed near International Airports in other countries have convention center, biodiversity park, hotels, institutional area, residential complexes, green building concept, cold storage and noise controlled environment. A detailed report has been sought and the smart city will be developed keeping in mind these amenities in right proportion," said Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), YEIDA.

Further informing over the development of Jewar international airport, the officer said that YEIDA has finalised PWC as the consultant for preparing a detailed report to increase the number of runways from existing two to four or six.

"In another move towards the development of Jewar airport, the authority has awarded PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) to see feasibility of developing 4 or 6 runways. A three and half month's time bas been given for study and present a report. If the authority need to acquire more land for developing these runways, the authority will identify the areas and will go ahead with the process of land acquisition," Singh added.

The decisions were taken in YEIDA's 67th board meeting held on Saturday. The board meeting remained focused on the development of areas around the Jewar International Airport including budget allocation and proposal will be made to MoHUA regarding better rail and road connectivity to upcoming Jewar international airport. Officials said that YEIDA board has approved its annual budget for 2020-21 for Rs 3,889.91 crores which is over the double of budget for last year.