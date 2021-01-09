YEIDA signs MoU with CBRE for feasibility study of Film City

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday signed an MoU with the consultant developer CBRE South Asia private limited to prepare a detailed feasibility report, including financial estimates for setting up a Film City along the Yamuna Expressway.



According to a senior officer, a consultant was selected on December 14 for preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the Film City and conduct a feasibility study of the project.

"The property consultant for the project — CBRE South Asia private limited has been given two months time for completing the DPR for the film city while an inception report will be submitted within 20 days. However, efforts are on to have it prepared even before that," said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA.

"Once we get the DPR, it will be sent to the state government for its approval and the government will select the best suitable plan. Also, the financial planning is also part of the study and a strategy will be developed to decide the financial model through which the project will be developed," added Bhatia.

The MoU was signed between the director of the property consultant for the project — CBRE South Asia private limited, Vaibhav Chaudhary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEIDA Arun Vir Singh in presence of senior authority officials.