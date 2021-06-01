YEIDA now launches online app for medical consultation

noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday launched a mobile application to make doctors' consultations available online through telemedicine tools for patients. The app — UPCHAR — is expected to be available on App Store from Tuesday. The application was launched at YEIDA's board room in presence of CEO Dr. Arun Vir Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, GB Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh, district magistrate Suhas LY, director Greater Noida Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) Dr. Rakesh Gupta and other senior officials.



As per a senior officer, through the app, people can consult doctors via chat or voice calls. They can also use this service to clear doubts regarding Covid-19 too. "The idea of a telemedicine tool to provide remote consultation came up keeping in mind the ongoing confusion and fear of societal stigma," said CEO, YEIDA, Arun Vir Singh.

The officer further said that through the application, doctors of the GIMS Hospital will help all those needy people through phone calls and by sending them a prescription, free of cost. YEIDA will also dedicate three highly qualified doctors for rural areas.

Once a person logs in, they will have to submit all details and wait for their time slot. Their queries will be answered by the doctor and medical prescription will be sent to them free of cost.