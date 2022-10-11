YEIDA mandates transfer of flats and plots through online medium only

noida: In an effort to end corruption and bring transparency in work culture, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has mandated the transfer of flats and plots through online medium only.



As per officials, the offline applications for transfer of property shall not be accepted from now while those allottees who are unable to process their application online may visit authority during the designated working hours and may get the procedure done through help desk which has been set up in the authority office. YEIDA's CEO Dr Arunveer Singh said that the identity and verification of the allottee or seller will also be done online. "The verification process will be done through the Aadhaar portal and an OTP will be received on the mobile number registered in Aadhaar, as part of transfer process," Singh said.

"In case any allottee is not able to apply online, a helpdesk will be set up in the authority office for the same. Helpdesk staff will fill the online form by taking documents from the applicant. The allottees can visit office on any working day between 10:30 am to 1:00 pm," Singh added.

Officials said that after 1:30 pm no person will get direct entry into the authority and people coming to the authority will be given entry only after getting a pass.