YEIDA launches housing scheme and offers plots along Yamuna E-way

Greater noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a housing scheme and have offered 1, 079 plots of varied sized in Sector 17, 18, 20 and 22D along the Yamuna Expresway.



Officials said that these include some leftover plots as well as fresh small plots of sizes 120 sqm and

162 sqm.

According to officials, under the new scheme the authority has launched 391 plots of size 120 square meters, 281 plots of 162 sqm among others. "The forms for these plots will be available from August 24 and the last date to deposit forms will be September 24. The draw of the scheme will be opened on November 5," said a senior officer.

Apart from this, YEIDA also short listed three companies to set up industries in the area.

"These three companies will set up plants to manufacture corrugated boxes, manufacturing and trading of paper and paper products and manufacturing of transformer oil etc. One plant each will be set up in an area of 5,000 square meters and together the three industries are expected to create job opportunities for 380 people and also a revenue worth Rs 21.88 crores to the authority," the officer

added.

YEIDA is also putting all efforts to promote usage of eco-friendly electronic vehicles for which the authority is working to identify spots to set up electronic vehicle charging station along the Yamuna Expressway. Officials said that there will be three charging stations along the e-way at every 50 km.