YEIDA CEO inaugurates structure to mark Apparel Park near Jewar airport

Noida: In order to promote and create awareness about the Apparel Park which is coming up in the vicinity of Jewar international airport along Yamuna Expressway, a colourful and illuminated branding structure was inaugurated by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)'s Chief Executive Officer, Arun Vir Singh on Wednesday.

The structure which is located at around 500 meters away from Jewar toll plaza is installed by Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC). The Apparel park will be developed in sector 29 along Yamuna Expressway in the vicinity of proposed International Airport at Jewar.

Senior authority officials informed that the apparel park will be developed in around 150 acres of land offering nearly a hundred entrepreneurs to establish their apparel production/export unit.

"The land allotment process to the apparel entrepreneurs is expected to be completed in next months by YEIDA. Equipped with all modern infrastructure and facilities, the apparel park It is expected to provide employment to nearly three lakhs people and an additional annual foreign exchange worth Rs 50 crore," a senior officer said.

The NAEC has also proposed to set up apparel training centers in nearby villages to provide training to local people and they will be employed in production units in apparel park with transport facility.

Over the development of logistics and warehousing hub in Tappal area along Yamuna Expressway, the authority officer informed that the detailed plan was presented by consultant Deloitte on Wednesday where they recommended development in phase wise manner with using nearly 4, 000 hectares of land in first phase.