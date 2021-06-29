YEIDA approves Rs 4,110 cr budget, Rs 540 cr set aside for Jewar airport

Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), on Monday, held it's 70th board meeting and approved a budget of Rs 4,110 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The board has allocated Rs 540 crore for the Jewar airport project which will be spent on land acquisition and other development works.

As per a senior YEIDA officer, a total of 42 proposals were tabled before the authority board. A multimodal connectivity plan has also been sought by the board for which Rs 300 crore have been set aside.

"The meeting also focused to discuss development of two key projects - Film city and Heritage city for which the board has directed contractual firm to prepare Detailed Feasibility Report (DPR) for Heritage city and submit within next 15 days while the DPR for film city has been approved and sent to government for further consideration," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

Apart from this, the board has also decided to provide better schooling. "Under our operation "Kaayakalp", the authority has identified 98 primary schools and 40 junior high schools that fall under our jurisdiction and has sanctioned a budget of over Rs 6 crore, that will be spent on providing better infrastructure and other facilities at schools" Singh added.

The YEIDA board also increased 5 per cent land allotment rates and passed the State Data Center policy.