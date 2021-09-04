YEIDA allots industrial, institutional lands for more investments

Greater noida: In order to develop the area in vicinity of upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted industrial as well as institutional lands for increasing investment in the region and generating employment opportunities.



On Friday, the authority has allotted 40,000 square meters of land in Sector 32 along Yamuna expressway to UFLEX limited to set up their factory manufacturing chemicals, ink, coating and adhesives. With this, the authority focus to generate investment worth Rs 275 crore with creating 850 job opportunities.

The YEIDA has also allotted land to Noida Lok Manch, an NGO, to set up an old-age home in nearly 2,000 square meters. Land to construct a 10+2 senior secondary school in sector 22E has also been allotted to Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal and a university in the same locality has also been allotted by the YEIDA.

Apart from this, keeping in view the third wave of Covid-19, YEIDA has allotted nearly 5,000 square meters of land in sector 20 along Yamuna Expressway to set up a paediatric speciality hospital which will provide better medical facility in the area. The hospital is expected to provide employment to over 500 people with generating investment worth 28 crores.

A senior YEIDA officer said that the authority focus on an all-round development of the area around the International Airport making it a hub of industrial, institutional, health and other infrastructures for better living.