YEIDA allocates 700 plots through lottery system

noida: Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday allocated 700 plots under different schemes through a lottery draw system.



Officials said that the schemes under which plots were allocated included apparel scheme, toy park and MSME scheme. "The plots allocated on Friday are of small size measuring less that 4,000 square meters. A total of 2,290 applications were received and plots have been allocated to 700 applicants including 63 plots for startup," said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA.

The officer further said that once companies and start ups are set up at these plots, thousands of job are expected to be created.