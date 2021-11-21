YEIDA all set to issue tenders for setting up Film City in Sector 21

Noida: Following a final approval from Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is all set to issue tenders for setting up the Film City in Sector 21 along Yamuna Expressway, said YEIDA chief executive officer, Arun Vir Singh on Sunday.

As per Singh, the bid document for Film City, the Chief Minister's dream project, has been prepared by CBRE. It has also compiled the concession agreement and the request for qualification report. The documents were forwarded for approval to the state government and a green signal has been received for the development of project.

"The bid documents for setting up film city have been approved and the tenders will be open from November 23. The pre-bid will be done on December 8. The committee will make needful changes on the objections received, if any, during this period," said Singh.

Further detailing over the project, the CEO informed that the total cost of film city project is estimated to be Rs 10,000 crore. "A total of 1, 000 acres of land has been earmarked for the project which will developed under a public-private-partnership model on the lines of the Noida international airport project. The project will be developed in three phases and the first phase will commence in 2022. The film city will be ready by 2029," Singh added.

Out of the total 1, 000 acres of land, 740 acres have been marked for developing filming facility, 40 acres for establishing film institutions. The 100-acres of land will be for hospitality and commercial activities while rest 120-acres of land has been marked for amusement park and other such recreational activities. "The project is likely is attract investment worth Rs 25-30 crore with providing direct employment to nearly fifty thousand people while over two lakhs people will get other employment benefits from the project," the CEO added.