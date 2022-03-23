Yamuna to be cleaned by Dec 2023, says Jain

New Delhi: Advancing the deadline for the cleaning of the Yamuna in Delhi, Water Minister Satyendar Jain Tuesday said the river will be completely cleaned by December 2023 and not 2025.

All the wastewater in Delhi will be tapped in the next six months and all areas will be linked to the sewer network in the next 15 months, he said at a virtual session organised by Assocham.

"We will clean the Yamuna by December 2023 and not 2025. All the drains will be completely cleaned… I am confident. We will invite you all to take a dip in any stretch of the river in Delhi," he said. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the river will be cleaned by 2025.