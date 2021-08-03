Yamuna still above 'warning' level; light rain predicted today

New Delhi: The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi receded slightly on Monday but was still above the warning mark of 204.5 metres, as widespread rains continued in the upper catchment areas of the river, officials said. The administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation as more rains are expected in the region in the next three to four days.



The water level was recorded at 204.87 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 3 pm. It was 205.30 metres at 8 pm on Sunday, according to the flood control room. Till Sunday morning, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains had been moved to higher areas, an official said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has said that the national capital is likely to witness a light spell of rainfall today (Tuesday). The city recorded 18.1 mm downpour at Palam till 5.30 pm on Monday, it added.

Delhi had registered 13 mm downpour in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, and the minimum temperature settled at 26.1 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 76 per cent, it said, adding that the city's maximum temperature was recorded at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

After witnessing uncharacteristically heavy rains and an irregular weather pattern in July, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall in August, the weatherman said.

Delhi gets its maximum rainfall in July and August. Normally, the city receives 210.6 mm and 247.7 mm rainfall in July and August, respectively.

The capital gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall recorded in July since 2003 and the second-highest ever.