Yamuna recedes for now but officials on toes for evacuation

New Delhi: As the evacuation process began for people living along a swelling Yamuna amid rains, the administration has now started COVID 19 testing for these residents.



In the North-East district, as many as 85 Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) and 352 RTPCRs tests were conducted in which no one was tested positive for the contagious disease. These tests were conducted by the office of the DM. "Till night 435 people were rescued," the official said.

"The people at the flood relief camps are also being mobilised for Covid vaccination," a senior government official said. Meanwhile, in Central Delhi (till 4.37 pm) about 30 people were evacuated from their houses and were shifted to temporary tents which were installed opposite the Raj Ghat. "Till now, no one has tested positive," officials said.

The water level in the Yamuna receded below the danger mark of 205.33 on Saturday morning, a day after the Delhi administration sounded a flood alert and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the river floodplains.

In East Delhi, where nearly 15,000 people live close to the Yamuna, officials are preparing for quick evacuations and Covid testing is also underway.

In Shahdara, 30 tents were installed where the same number of families can live. "10 to 15 families were evacuated on Friday," one official said. On Friday, the water level was down which gave some relief to the administration as well as people. In the Yamuna Bazar area, one of the residents said on Saturday, the water level went down by 4 to 5 feet and the situation was under control in their area.