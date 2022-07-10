Yamuna: Drowned boy's body fished out

New Delhi: The body of a minor boy, who was suspected to be drowned earlier, was fished out of Yamuna river in north Delhi's Burari on Saturday, police here said. The boy was identified as Sameer, 17, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, they said.

Sameer was a part of the group of four boys, who had come to Delhi to bathe in Yamuna on Thursday.

He, and his three friends, were allegedly drowned when the water level rose in the river. The bodies of the other three were recovered on Friday in a search and rescue operation by the police.

On Saturday, the body of the fourth missing person, Sameer, has also been recovered during the search and rescue operation. It is being sent for the post mortem. The other legal proceedings are underway, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Sameer, Wasim, 15, Kamal, 17, and Iliyas, 20, had come from Loni in Uttar Pradesh to take a bath in the river at Sonia Pushta.

Kamal's brother Sagar had earlier said that he had received information about the incident around 6.30 pm on

Thursday.