Yamuna continues to flow close to warning mark

New Delhi: The Yamuna was flowing precariously close to the warning mark on Tuesday and water levels in the river is likely to increase as the weather department warned of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in northwest India. "The water level was recorded at 204 metres at 10 am and at 203.98 metres at 6 pm, below the warning level of 204.50 metres," an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department said. The river had swelled to 204.38 metres on Monday, which was just a metre below the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Kudeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said heavy to very rainfall is likely in northwest India over the next three four days due to the northward shifting of the monsoon trough.