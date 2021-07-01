Yamuna cleaning project on track: Jain

new delhi: Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the Delhi government's ambitious project to clean the Yamuna river in five years is on track despite some "slowdown" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Visuals of toxic froth floating in the river water in Delhi have been shared on social media over the last few days, drawing myriad reactions and comments from the public.

Jain said that to curb pollution in the river, the government has already banned the sale, storage, transportation, and marketing of soaps and detergents not conforming to the latest BIS standards.

The primary reason behind the formation of the toxic foam in the Yamuna is high phosphate content in the wastewater because of detergents used in dyeing industries, dhobi ghats and households, according to officials.