X-mas celebrated with zeal, enthusiasm

New Delhi: Amid tight security, Delhiites celebrated the Christmas festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Several parts of the national Capital witnessed heavy traffic on Wednesday as scores of people thronged the city's churches, popular malls and shopping centres to celebrate Christmas. According to police, security was heightened across the churches in city. Police have intensified patrolling to make sure that no untoward incident took place.



Anticipating heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police had on Tuesday released a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid several roads in central Delhi which has some of the city's most prominent churches.

The twitter handle of DCP, New Delhi tweeted few photographs of their security arrangement and a message which reads, "Alert on duty.Always!!! We wish you a Merry Christmas." People from all walks of life visited nearby churches and wishes each other. Apart from people visiting Churches, several poor people were selling Christmas gifts, items. Meanwhile in South East Delhi, DCP Chinmoy Biswal celeberated Christmas with small children in Jamia Nagar.

On Wednesday, the traffic police was active on social media sending out timely alerts on Twitter informing the commuters about roads and intersections witnessing traffic congestion to help them plan their outings accordingly.

"Traffic is heavy from Sector 24 & 25 Rohini to Rohini East metro (both carriageways) due to Christmas function. kindly avoid the stretch," the police said in a tweet from its official handle.

Heavy traffic was also reported in several other areas including Saket in south Delhi, Tilak Nagar and Patel Nagar in west Delhi. "Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Another tweet alerting commuters about traffic situation in west Delhi was also posted on twitter. "Traffic is heavy from District Center Janakpuri to Raja Garden (both carriageways) due to Christmas function at Vishal Mega Mart . kindly avoid the stretch," it tweeted.

The prominent churches in the city are central Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral near Gol Dak Khana roundabout, Cathedral Church of

Redemption at North Avenue, St James's Church in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate, St Thomas Church in RK Puram, Central Baptist Church in Chandni Chowk.