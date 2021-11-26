'Would you be able to render services in case of another Covid wave?'

New Delhi: The Delhi High ourt Thursday sought a status report from the Delhi government on how its existing system and infrastructure to deal with the pandemic was functioning and said that its concern was only whether the authorities would be in a position to render services on short notice in case of another COVID-19 wave.

A bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi, which was hearing a batch of petitions concerning the pandemic in the national capital, asked the Delhi government to respond to the issue of periodically updating 'Delhi Fights Corona' website, translating certain web pages to Hindi and other concerns to ensure that the system put in place works efficiently.

The bench, also comprising Justice Jasmeet Singh, observed that its purpose is to sensitise both the Centre and Delhi government of the need to be prepared for the possibility of a third wave.

In the light of the present state of the pandemic, our present concern is only whether the GNCTD would be in a position to render their services and sources on short notice in the unfortunate event of the country experiencing a third covid wave, the bench said. Our purpose is to only sensitise both the (Central and Delhi) governments of the need for them and readiness on the possibility of the third wave hitting us. We hope and expect that this aspect of information from all relevant portals, it added.

The status report should touch upon the aspects that are not only in the present order but have been awaiting further action, the court said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 30 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent. The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,784. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095.